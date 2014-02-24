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Discontinued

LED monitor

227E3LHSU/00

4

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and stereo speakers makes it a great choice!

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Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

  • E Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

24/02/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Price performance optimization

This product has really best performance on this price range. Quality of picture very good. The only design failure , the buttons. They are touch buttons and not lightened and grey colored on black background. So if you want to change brightness for example, you have to open some extra lights first since it is impossible to find the buttons in normal lighting conditions. I had to put some stickers to see them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor

07/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A good one in the given price range

The monitor impresses me with its clarity and sharpness in terms of viewing pictures or watching movies. its upper-back end reminds me that its actually a LED one but again the panel of connectivity at lower-back end takes me back to the old age LCDs. i love using its OSD and still i am upset about the under-responsiveness of the touch controls. the design of the monitor at the edges/corner could have been better, i have seen far worser monitors than this one with supirior designs. i could be happy with the design if the stand would be a bit better shaped (personally the round-shaped stands turns me off :)) but an absolute catch i say in the price range at my country, i love to refer and recommend my nearer and dearer ones for the one thing this monitor is best at- performing to the max. cheers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Almost, but not quite

Overall, a pretty good monitor and nearly hit the 5 stars. Major drawback for me was the positioning and design of the ON/OFF light. It was difficult to know if you had actually switched it off, or if it was in power-saving mode, or asleep. This confusion wasn't helped by the touch controls being over-sensitive, or under-sensitive, the second major issue. As seems standard these days, the actual stand is a joke! But once up and running, it performs very well for a monitor in this price range.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor

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