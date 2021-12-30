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Discontinued

LCD monitor

226E9QHAB/00

3.8

| (12) Reviews

Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

This stylish brilliance monitor gives the best viewing beyond boundaries. Wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free reduces eye fatigue after long use.

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Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

  • E Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

12

Reviews

3

30/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice

Its just all-round good. I dont know if it is mountable tho?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-12-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-12-30

07/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Crystal Clear

Does exactly what I need it to do. Very easy to set up and very clear. Made working from home a lot easier.

Pros

Easy set up and clear flicker free image.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-06-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-06-07

10/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product

This monitor does exactly what it is meant to do. It plugged straight in to my computer and worked first time. All I had to do was resize the image to fit the screen. The picture is very clear and sharp, and the high quality is particularly noticeable when playing videos. Using the menu is a bit fiddly and takes some getting used to but once everything is set up you should rarely need to use it. The base takes quite a bit of room on the desk but on the other hand the monitor is very stable. Overall excellent for the price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226E9QHAB LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.