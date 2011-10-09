2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.
With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication
Blade
21.5" (54.6 cm)
C-line
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ploughman
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
motiffmedia
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
yllibyob
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Ease of use/plug n play
Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor