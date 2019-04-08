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  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
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    Monitor LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

    222B9T/00

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    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity.

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    Monitor LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

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    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

    • B Line
    • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

    SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

    This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

    Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance

    Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance

    For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

    DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

    DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    SmartStand with adjustable angles, boosts productivity

    Philips SmartStand allows for flexible adjustment of the screen. Its Z type structure with smooth tilt, height adjustment and folding capabilities enables you to use it in various ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in upright position for better touch control, or recline it backwards, making it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications when required.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD (TN)
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.248 x 0.248 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 72% (CIE 1931)
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      50,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      476.64 (H) x 268.11 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      102 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      EasyRead
      Yes

    • Touch

      Ingress protection
      IP65 - front only
      Operating system
      Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7; Android 7.1 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.4; certain Linux versions*
      Sealability
      Touchscreen sealed to bezel; Touchscreen sealed to LCD
      Touch active area
      476.64 mm (H) x 268.11 mm (V)
      Touch glass hardness
      7 H
      Touch interface
      USB
      Touch method
      Stylus, Finger, Glove*
      Touch points
      10 point
      Touch technology
      Projected capacitive
      Palm rejection area
      >= 30 x 30 mm
      Touch glass coating
      Glare

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • DisplayPort 1.2
      • HDMI 1.4
      USB
      USB 3.1x2 (1 w/fast charging)*
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out
      HDCP
      HDCP: HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DP / DVI)

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2 W x 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • Brightness
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      184 (Horizontal), 76 (Vertical)  mm
      Tilt
      -5 ~ 90  degree
      Folding angle
      0 ~ 70 degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      10.3 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      < 0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      11.92 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      < 0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)
      Energy Label Class
      D

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      575 x 420 x 161  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      515 x 317 x 45  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      515 x 394 x 227  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      9.91  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      7.46  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.17  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C
      MTBF (demonstrated)
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • EPEAT*
      • TCO Certified
      • RoHS
      • WEEE
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • SEMKO
      • UKRAINIAN
      • ICES-003
      • TUV/GS
      • TUV Ergo
      • CU-EAC
      • EAEU RoHS
      • cETLus

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      D-Sub cable, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB-A to B cable, Audio cable, Power cable
      Monitor with stand
      Yes
      User Documentation
      Yes
      Accessory
      Stylus touch pen x 1 (black)

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    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
    • Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in user manual for more details of operating systems support in touch function.
    • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
    • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.

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