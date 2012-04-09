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  • Simplicity with USB monitor Simplicity with USB monitor Simplicity with USB monitor

    LCD monitor, LED backlight

    221S3UCS/00

    Simplicity with USB monitor

    Set yourself free with the new Philips USB monitor. The USB 2.0 ports on your laptop delivers digital video and power to your monitor via a single cable connection!

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    LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Simplicity with USB monitor

    Single USB cable gives power and video

    • S Line
    • 21.5" (54.6 cm)
    • USB monitor

    Instant on, thanks to LED technology

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Single USB 2.0 laptop connection for power and video

    Philips USB monitor is capable of displaying images and drawing power directly from your laptop USB ports with a single USB cable. No extra power or video cables are required resulting in a simple, single cable, extra low power connection between your laptop and monitor.

    Extra low power consumption

    The USB monitor uses special low-power LED backlight, allowing it to simply draw power from USB ports of your laptop. It consumes approximately 9 watts, resulting in approximately 50% lower power consumption than a equivalent standard monitor.

    70mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

    The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

    Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.248 x 0.248 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      150  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 160º (H) / 150º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Video Signal Input
      USB 2.0

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      up to 70  mm
      Swivel
      -65/65  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Off mode
      0W
      On mode
      9W (typ.) (USB 2.0)
      Standby mode
      0.3W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      Operation - White
      Optional Power Adaptor
      • Model-DSA-20PFE-05 FEU 050300
      • DSA-20PFE-05 FCH 050300
      • DSA-20PFE-05 FUS 050300
      • Specification -100-240VAC
      • 50/60Hz
      • 0.7A*
      Car charger power input
      USB 2.0

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      507 x 402 x 201  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      565 x 461 x 131  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      507 x 323 x 59  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.13  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.85  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.44  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CCC
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • UL/cUL

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Silver
      Finish
      Texture

    Badge-D2C

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    • In rare instances, if your laptop's 2xUSB ports do not have enough power output for the monitor, in that case you may need to purchase an optional DC adaptor.

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