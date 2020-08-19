2 year warranty
Discontinued
221B8LHEB/01
Clear image, efficient performance
Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.
B Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
SamJK
19/08/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great monitor
Bought on basis of brand reputation and others reviews of the product. Great monitor, easy to set up (just needed adaptor for HDMI to fit Mac Pro, already had one). Very happy with the screen resolution for photo editing, spreadsheet etc, as well as the overall features and system management.
Pros
Resolution and brand
Cons
MacPro adaptor needed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LHEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LHEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-07-19
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.