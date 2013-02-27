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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

220V3LAB/00

3

| (2) Reviews

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

Built-in speakers for audio without desktop clutter

A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

27/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great design & performance in cheap

This monitor is very goodlooking. Also it has the LED technology. So I prefer it for others to buy. Thanks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor

25/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

screen

this is bad you cant see it in sunlight the back light is bad buttons come out you used LED from pound land get good

Pros

ok

Cons

cant see

This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor

Date of Use 2019-11-25

This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor

Date of Use 2019-11-25

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