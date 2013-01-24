AntiMicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips HeartLine TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.