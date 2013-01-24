Home
    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. The small screen is ideally suited for prisons, hospitals and smaller hotels. See all benefits

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. The small screen is ideally suited for prisons, hospitals and smaller hotels. See all benefits

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. The small screen is ideally suited for prisons, hospitals and smaller hotels. See all benefits

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. The small screen is ideally suited for prisons, hospitals and smaller hotels. See all benefits

      Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

      Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

      The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos and mp3 music of most USB-sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot at the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on screen content browser. You can now view and share your photos and music.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Ideally suited for prisons

      To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not demanded by the detention market like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Advanced EPG and channel list

      The attractive EPG and channel list includes intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics for easily finding your favorite channels.

      One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        48  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        19  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display screen type
        LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Picture enhancement
        Digital Crystal Clear
        Dynamic screen contrast
        30.000:1
        Viewing angle
        170º (H) / 160º (V)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Number of Preset Channels
        999
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        TV system
        • PAL I
        • PAL B/G
        • SECAM B/G
        • SECAM L/L'
        • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG4

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 3W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Smart Sound
        • Treble and Bass Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Number of Scarts
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        1
        Ext 1 Scart
        • Audio L/R
        • RGB
        • CVBS in
        Front / Side connections
        USB 2.0
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        • Headphone out
        • Component Video (YPbPr) input
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        Connectivity Enhancements
        USB2.0

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug & Play
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • Fine Tuning
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
        • Auto Program Naming
        • Sorting
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analog/digital
        • On Screen Display
        • Program List
        • Side Control
        Comfort
        Sleep timer
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Clock
        Sleep Timer
        Teletext
        1000 page Smart Text
        Electronic Program Guide
        • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Movie expand 14:9
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Remote control
        PF01E11B

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Playback Formats
        • MP3
        • JPEG Still pictures

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240V, 50/60Hz
        Power consumption (typical)
        21  W
        Standby power consumption
        0.3W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Annual energy consumption
        31  kW·h
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • Green Specifications

        Low Power Standby
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        462.8  mm
        Set Height
        297.4  mm
        Set Depth
        57  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        462.8  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        330.9  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        149.3  mm
        Box width
        525  mm
        Box height
        410  mm
        Box depth
        133  mm
        Product weight
        2.94  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        3.13  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.64  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        75 x 75 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Optional accessories
        • Wallmount (tilt) 22AV3100/10
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

