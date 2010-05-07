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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

190V1SB/00

Widescreen display offers good value

With features like DVI and VGA inputs, SmartContrast and Energy efficiency, the 190V1 offers good value.

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Widescreen display offers good value

  • 48 cm (19") w V-line

  • Format 16:10

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

WXGA+, wide format 1440 x 900 resolution for sharper display

WXGA+ or Wide Extended Graphics Array plus is a standard indicating a graphics monitor's ability to display up to the resolutions 1440 by 900 pixels and supports simultaneous display of more than one million colors. WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced for better display performance and increased color accuracy.

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

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