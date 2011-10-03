2 year warranty
Discontinued
190E1SB/00
Attractive Dual input display offers great value
Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 190E1 is a great choice for all your needs
48 cm (19") w E-line
High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is a copyright protection system that is incorporated into the DVI connector. It helps stop unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content. HDCP allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.
A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Sarandraith
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor
I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
AlexEcnom
31/03/2011
United Kingdom
Great monitor!
I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
gasolin
17/04/2012
United Kingdom
If you don't have problems whit this screen your getting a good screen
I had terrible blue bleeding all around the screen and had bougt a dvi cable where dvi failed on the screen not even 14 days after i started to use it, generally a good picture out of the box (hasn't adjusted the picture to my preferences, less then 14 days after i startede to use it), didn't i had those 2 problems i wouldn't have returned it and would still use it
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch