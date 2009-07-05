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Discontinued

LCD monitor with USB, 2ms

190C1SB/00

Stylish feature packed display for computainment

Stylish design and a host of smart features like SmartResponse and SmartImage elevates your viewing pleasure to new heights: Be it Gaming or Internet, the 190C1 is your best computainment choice.

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Stylish feature packed display for computainment

  • 48 cm (19") w C-line

  • Format 16:10

SmartContrast 30000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors

TCO 5.0 guarantees the highest safety and ergonomic standard

The new TCO 5.0 standard not only guarantees excellent picture quality and ergonomics, but also lowest energy consumption and minimal usage of environmentally hazardous substances. Stringent controls on Electrical and Magnetic Field Emissions are applied so that you can work safely. Plastics variety is limited and is coded for easy identification during recycling process, ensuring products have minimal climate and environmental impact during their lifecycle. Levels of chemicals that can affect users are also kept to a minimum. More about TCO certifications @http://www.tcodevelopment.com/

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

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