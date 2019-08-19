A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity.
SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance
For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
SmartContrast for rich black details
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience
SmartStand with adjustable angles, boosts productivity
Philips SmartStand allows for flexible adjustment of the screen. Its Z type structure with smooth tilt, height adjustment and folding capabilities enables you to use it in various ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in upright position for better touch control, or recline it backwards, making it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications when required.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Panel Size
17 inch / 43.2 cm
Aspect ratio
5:4
LCD panel type
TFT-LCD (TN)
Backlight type
W-LED system
Pixel pitch
0.264 x 0.264 mm
Optimum resolution
1280 x 1024 @ 60Hz
Brightness
250
cd/m²
Display colors
16.7 M
Color gamut (typical)
NTSC 87%*, sRGB 103%*
Contrast ratio (typical)
1000:1
SmartContrast
50,000,000:1
Response time (typical)
1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
Viewing angle
170º (H) / 160º (V)
@ C/R > 10
Picture enhancement
SmartImage
Effective viewing area
337.9 (H) x 270.3 (V)
Scanning Frequency
30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
sRGB
Yes
Flicker-free
Yes
Pixel Density
96 PPI
LowBlue Mode
Yes
EasyRead
Yes
Touch
Ingress protection
IP65 - front only
Operating system
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7; Android 7.1 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.4; certain Linux versions*
Sealability
Touchscreen sealed to bezel; Touchscreen sealed to LCD