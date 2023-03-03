Search terms

WhiteVision ultra moto

Motorcycle headlights

12972WVUBW
  Sharp irresistible look
    Philips WhiteVision ultra moto H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

    Philips WhiteVision ultra moto H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

    Philips WhiteVision ultra moto H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

    Philips WhiteVision ultra moto H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      Sharp white look

      • H7
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12V, 55W
      • Irresistible white style

      Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light

      With up to 4200 Kelvin, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs revolutionize the look of your motorcycle with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

      Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance reminding of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the advanced coating formula on the glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.

      Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra moto upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling oncoming drivers, it gives you great visibility.

      White light to enhance visibility and comfort

      The Philips WhiteVision ultra moto coating formula along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

      A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

      Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality anti-UV-quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Rated voltage
        12V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        200h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        4200 K
        Lumens
        1500 ±10%

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected Benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Irresistible white style

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972WVUBW
        Ordering code
        2387230

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        14.0  cm
        Length
        19.6  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0,332  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018023872
        EAN3
        8719018023889
        Packaging type
        BW
        Packing
        Blister
        Quantity in box
        1
      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        24,1  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        3.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 pcs
        Pack Quantity
        1 pc

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7
        Range
        WhiteVision ultra
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        H7 12972 WVU 12V 55W BW
        Base
        PX26d

