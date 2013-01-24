Home
CityVision Moto

Motorcycle headlights

12972CTVBW
    For better safety and visibility in city traffic, Philips has designed CityVision Moto lamps with a distinctive, attention-grabbing orange effect in the headlight to be seen. CityVision Moto bulbs also produce up to 40% more vision. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      See and be seen

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,55 W
      • Style
      Designed for city riders

      Designed for city riders

      Philips CityVision Moto headlights are specifically designed to increase rider's security in city environment. The attention-grabbing orange effect as well as the light output increase by 40% allow a safer riding experience in traffic and actively participate in accident reduction.

      Distinctive orange effect in the headlight

      Distinctive orange effect in the headlight

      Philips CityVision Moto headlights have been specifically developed for city-riders. Thanks to their distinctive orange effect, Philips motorcycle bulbs grabs driver attention and guarantee an earlier recognition of the rider.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Vibration resistance up to 10G

      Vibration resistance up to 10G

      Philips CityVision Moto lamps are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations up to 10G and last longer. Those motorcycle bulbs are mounted with an extremely resistant double coil filament to withstand a wide range of vibrations including physical shocks.

      40% more vision

      40% more vision

      Offering 40% more vision on the road, the Philips CityVision Moto headlights actively participate in increasing rider's security. Thanks to better visibility on the road Philips motorcycle lamps allow for better obstacle recognition and accident prevention.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN1
        8727900398984
        EAN3
        8727900398991

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Lifetime

        Lifespan
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1500
        Color temperature
        Up to 3200 K

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        See and be seen
        Expected benefits
        More light

      • Product description

        Designation
        H7 CityVision Moto
        Range
        CityVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        PX26d
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        H7

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        39898430
        Order entry
        12972CTVBW

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        350  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        19  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        35  g
        Height
        12.900  cm
        Length
        9.500  cm
        Net weight per piece
        12.4  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        3.500  cm

