Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits
Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is a unique halogen lamp that offers a bright white light. High-tech and efficient to differentiate and personalise your motorcycle, with better visibility and comfort.
Philips WhiteVision ultra moto upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling oncoming drivers, it gives you great visibility.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these bulbs provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.
Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament at 2 800ºC and glass up to 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shocks. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you. All Philips quartz-glass lamps also offer a UV shield to protect your modern plastic optics from harmful UV rays.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Marketing specifications
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.