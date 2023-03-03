Search terms

    Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      Sharp white look

      • HS1
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V, 35/35W
      • Irresistible white style

      Bright white light for a stylish xenon look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is a unique halogen lamp that offers a bright white light. High-tech and efficient to differentiate and personalise your motorcycle, with better visibility and comfort.

      Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra moto upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling oncoming drivers, it gives you great visibility.

      Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

      Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these bulbs provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

      High-quality quartz glass for an enhanced safety

      Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament at 2 800ºC and glass up to 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shocks. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you. All Philips quartz-glass lamps also offer a UV shield to protect your modern plastic optics from harmful UV rays.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Rated voltage
        12V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        3600 K
        Lumens
        600 ±10% / 400 ±10%

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected Benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Irresistible white style

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12636WVUBW
        Ordering code
        2401530

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        14.0  cm
        Length
        26.1  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0,497  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018024015
        EAN3
        8719018024022
        Packaging type
        BW
        Packing
        Blister
        Quantity in box
        1
        1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        22,5  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        4.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 pcs
        Pack Quantity
        1 pc

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        HS1
        Range
        WhiteVision ultra
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        HS1 12636 WVU 12V 35/35W PX43t-38 BW
        Base
        PX43t-38

