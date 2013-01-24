Search terms
Ride with style
Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motocycle with a bright white light. See all benefits
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.
CrystalVision ultra moto is a unique halogen lamp, that offers a bright white light. High technology and efficiency to differentiate and personalize your motorcycle, with better visibility and confort.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
For over 100 years, Philips lamps have been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
