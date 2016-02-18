Search terms

Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

Main course – 4 portions

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 14 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Fish
Lactose-free
30-60 minutes
Starters and snacks
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Gluten-free
Fruit

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe mango
  • 1½ teaspoons red chili paste
  • 3 tablespoons fresh coriander or flat leaf parsley
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 500 g white fish fillet (cod, tilapia, pangasius, pollack)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 50 g ground coconut

Directions

  • Peel the mango and cut it into small cubes. Mix the mango cubes in a bowl with ½ teaspoon red chili paste, 1 tablespoon coriander and the juice and zest of half a lime.
  • Purée the fish in the food processor and then mix with 1 egg and 1 teaspoon salt and the remainder of the lime zest, red chili paste and the lime juice. Mix with the remainder of the coriander, the green onion and 2 tablespoons coconut.
  • Put the remainder of the coconut on a soup plate. Divide the fish mixture into 12 portions, shape them into round cakes and coat them with the coconut.
  • Place six fish cakes in the basket and slide it into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 7 minutes and fry the fish cakes until they are golden brown and done. Fry the remainder of the fish cakes in the same way.
  • Serve the fish cakes with the mango salsa. Tasty with pandan rice and stir-fried pak choi.
Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips

