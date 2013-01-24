Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Side dish – 4 portions

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 20 minutes
0-30 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Lactose-free
Main courses
Potatoes
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Gluten-free

Ingredients

  • 750 g waxy potatoes
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • Sea salt

Directions

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin discs. Soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and pat the tops of the slices dry with kitchen paper.
  • Mix the garlic, thyme and olive oil in a bowl and coat the potatoes in this mixture.
  • Transfer the potato slices to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and fry the potatoes until they are golden brown and done.
  • Put the fried potato slices on a warm platter and sprinkle with salt. Delicious with lamb chops or cutlets.
Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related Products