Carrot and Ginger Juice with Lime

Servings 1 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes
Ingredients

  • 3-4 carrots
  • 1 cm fresh ginger
  • 1/2 lime

Directions

  • Peel the carrots and the ginger using a vegetable peeler.
  • Place the carrot and ginger in the juicer (speed 2). Serve immediately with lime juice to taste.
