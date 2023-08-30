Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Read the article below to find the model of your Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-Once Solution and follow the correct descaling routine.

Handheld Steamer: To find your Philips handheld steamer's model and follow the correct descaling routine below, you can check your User Manual or find the model number under the water tank, on the back of the handle, or under the steamer head (see images A and B). Examples of model numbers are: STH7030/10, GC801/10. Stand Steamer: To find your Philips stand steamer's model and follow the correct descaling routine below, you can check your User Manual or find the model number under the base of the stand steamer (see image C). Examples of model numbers are: STE3170/80, GC482/27.

Over time, your appliance can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Descaling your Philips Garment Steamer every 1-2 months can prevent brown stains, brown water and leaking. Regular cleaning keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your appliance.

Note: Your garment steamer should be descaled approximately once a month, and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.

Note: With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.

No descaling required