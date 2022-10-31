2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF030/17, SCF036/17, SCF033/17. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How does my Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the new Natural Response teat?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?