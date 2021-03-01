If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not turning on, please find below causes and solutions on how you can fix this yourself.
Main switch on the back is not set to ON
Most of our Philips/Saeco espresso machines have a switch you can turn ON and OFF. It is located on the back of the machine. Ensure that this switch is set to ON when you want to use it.
The power cord is not well connected
Make sure that the power cord is inserted correctly into the machine and into a live power outlet. If this is still not working, try another power outlet.
If you are still having issues with your espresso machine, please contact us for further assistance.