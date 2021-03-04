If air is trapped, the machine will make a loud buzzing noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:
- Switch OFF the machine
- Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter (or any other water filter)
- Fill the water tank with water and reposition it
- Switch the machine back ON. When the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
If you are using an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
- Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
- Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
- Reinsert the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
- Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
- Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.