If used correctly, your Philips Lumea should never give off a burning smell. If you do experience a smell, however, please see the following:
My Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment.
Shave, epilate or wax as pre-treatment
If hair is left on the area that you are treating, it may get burnt. This can feel uncomfortable and give off a burning smell or even some smoke. So make sure that your skin is smooth before starting a treatment. Also take into account that the skin should be cleaned and free from residues.
Keep your Lumea clean
The glass in your Lumea will get dirty if it is not cleaned, leading to an undesirable or burnt smell. This might also make treatment less effective. So make sure that you clean your Lumea after each treatment.