My Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound

If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound, read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

The airflow is blocked Please check if there is an object stuck in the nozzle, tube or hose of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner.

The airflow in your vacuum cleaner can be partly blocked by an object stuck in one of those parts of your device. If this is the case, take the object out before you continue vacuuming.

A different accessory has been used When you use a different accessory than the usual one, you might notice that your Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces a different noise.

Check if the vacuum cleaner sounds normal again when you stop using the accessory that you were using. If so, do not worry about the noise; it is normal.

The suction power slider is open If the suction power slider on the hose of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is open, this might cause an unusual sound coming from the device.

In this case, you can close the slider to prevent the unusual sound.



The filters are clogged or displaced If the motor or exhaust filter of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is clogged, it might produce an unusual sound.

To solve this issue, clean the filters of your vacuum cleaner. You can refer to the user manual for specific instructions on how to clean the filter.



Another reason that your vacuum cleaner might be producing an unusual sound is that the filters are displaced. In this case, place the filters in their usual place in your vacuum cleaner.

The dust container is full If the dust container of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is full, this may cause the appliance to produce an unusual sound.

Clean the dust container in order to solve this. For specific instructions on how to clean the dust container, please refer to your user manual.