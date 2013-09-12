

With a sporting career that began in the 80s, and after many successes, Teo Martin Motorsport team relaunched its activity in 2015 winning in the International GT Open with a McLaren 650S GT3, driven by Miguel Ramos and Alvaro Parente.



After that achievement, the team became new International GT Open teams champions in 2016 plus two teams vicechampionships in 2017 and 2019 and one drivers vice championship in 2017.



Teo Martín Motorsport grew up in the Euroformula Open with one teams and drivers vice championship plus a rookie title all in 2018 season and settled in World Series Formula V8 3.5 with one win, several podiums and rookie title in 2017 too Junior Team in national and international go-karts competitions and own simracing team complete Teo Martín Motorsport programs that year.



In addition to these programs, the Spanish team entered two cars in 2019 Spanish Touring Car Championship winning all the titles (Drivers, Teams, Constructors and Rookies) plus one more program in Spanish Carcross Championship (Overall P3 in Junior class).