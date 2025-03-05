My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: X9002/30, S1151/00, XP9402/31. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
What do the symbols on my Philips i9000 Series shaver mean?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips shaver
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
How long do Philips electric shavers typically last?
How does the Philips GroomTribe app help improve shaving results?
Which Philips shaver gives the closest shave?
Can I get a close shave without irritation with a Philips shaver?
How do Philips shavers perform on thick or coarse beard hair?
Are Philips electric shavers gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin?
How precise are Philips shavers around the jawline, under the nose and sideburns?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?