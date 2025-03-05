Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
You can download the Philips GroomTribe App on your phone to use it with your Bluetooth-connected Philips Shaver. The app is compatible with iPhone 6S (or higher), running on iOS 11.3 or higher. It can also be used on Android phones with a screen larger than 4.5 inches, with OS version 6.0 or higher, and Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher.
If your shaver has Bluetooth connectivity, this will be communicated on the packaging and in the user manual provided.
The GroomTribe app also features support content and other information for a range of Philips male grooming products. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to find out more.
The information on this page applies to the following models:X9002/30 , XP9402/31 , S7885/50 . Click here to show more product numbers ›