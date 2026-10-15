Philips Support My Philips Epilator is noisy

If you find your Philips epilator noisy while in use, rest assured that this is normal and nothing to worry about. The noise is caused by the opening and closing of the epilating discs. Also, the materials used to make the epilating discs is very hard for durability, which also makes the product quite noisy.



If you notice that the sound changes during use, it is good to check if the product needs to be cleaned or charged. Watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin.

Epilator is unusually warm, is ineffective or is acting strange Pushing the product too hard on your skin may activate the internal protection system of the device. Applying intense pressure may cause skin irritation, warming of the device or cause the device to turn off. Apply gentle pressure and do not push too hard on the skin.



While epilating, stretch the skin and move the epilator head slowly over the skin, allowing the discs to catch the hair. For best results, move the appliance against the direction of hair growth while ensuring that the head is in total contact with the skin.



Always check the epilator head for cleanliness and damage. Ensure that the battery is charged. Watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator on wet skin.

