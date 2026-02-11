My Philips Epilator is not charging

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator is not charging, read the tips below for a possible solution.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE700/00, BRE632/00.
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I use the attachments on my Philips Epilator?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?