2 year warranty
Support
XD3000/01
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
How and when should I replace the dust bag of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How do I know if the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
The suction power of my bagged Philips vacuum has decreased
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner