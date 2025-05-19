2 year warranty
TAT2000BL/97
The essential everyday buds
Upgrade your everyday essentials with the small true wireless earbuds that fit like a dream and sound great too. You get up to 32 hours play time with the pocket-sized charging case and your calls will be clearer than ever.
Small buds. Great value
Natural sound. Dynamic bass
Pocket-sized charging case
4-mic technology
These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 6 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 25 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the charging case and they’ll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, and Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.
If you’re on a call, our four-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
Reviews