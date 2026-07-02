2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215WT/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dezad
02/07/2026
South Africa
Great product
Great battery life and sound experience. The noise cancelling is superb as I hardly hear anyone/anything when they are on. Small and easy to carry. Haven't used any other earphones since I got this product Connectivity is fast and seamless. Superb product
Pros
Seamless connectivity, excellent battery life & great sound
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-07-01
NKOSl
27/02/2024
South Africa
Great product
Love the ergonomics and spacial sound system. very good noise cancelling and comfortable fit. Love the handsfree features
Pros
noise cancelling, spacial sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-01-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-01-27