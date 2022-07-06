2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAST702LF/00
Ditch the wires.
These true wireless in-ear sports headphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you’ll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours play time with the portable charging case.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
6+18 hrs play time
Secure fit
No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.
If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.
These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Afristan
06/07/2022
South Africa
This is an Excellent product
This is an excellent set of ear buds, great sound long battery life, I just love them. The only problem I have is the rubber ear grip that keeps coming off.
Pros
Great sound and Value.
Cons
Rubber ear grip keeps coming off, Not the ear bud but the part with the protruding part .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2021-07-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series TAST702BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2021-07-06
Actual results may vary