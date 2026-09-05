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2 year warranty

All series

Moving Sound True wireless headphones

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Moving SoundTrue wireless headphones

TAMS3YL/00

Moving Sound True wireless headphones

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Available in

Black
Black
Yellow
Yellow

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 5.2 MB
  • 5 September 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 390.6 kB
  • 10 October 2026

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