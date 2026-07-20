TAMS3YL/00
The Buds
The colors pop. The music hits. With their bold look and easygoing attitude, The Buds keep the good times flowing with warm, detailed sound and a round smart charging case that slips into your pocket. Your day, your playlists, your pace.See all benefits
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
More than a charger, this smart case lets you control calls, playback, noise canceling, and Auracast™, or switch on the Lo-Fi sound mode. It can even help you take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device. Selectable vinyl, tape, and amplifier animations let you change the look of the case’s 1.47" color touchscreen.
With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 32 hours from the smart charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 7 hours and an extra 23 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
A little dust, sweat, or drizzle won’t kill the vibe. With IP54 dust and water resistance, The Buds are built to keep the good times going wherever the day takes you.
The Buds boast a six-mic setup, and three of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.
Feel like your music’s missing something? The intuitive AI Neural EQ in our companion app lets you fine-tune sound with your fingertips. You can also switch on Lo-Fi sound or Spatial Audio modes, and use the app to control noise cancellation, customize your charging case with animations or wallpaper, and more.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
The colors say 80s. The sound says right now. The fit says be free. With their custom-tuned drivers and SecureFit textured ear tips, these buds deliver richly detailed audio while rocking an oh-so-light and comfy fit.
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, detailed sound with rich bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
Dimensions
UPC
ANC features
Voice assistant
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.