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2 year warranty

All series

2000 series On-ear wireless headphones

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2000 seriesOn-ear wireless headphones

TAH2209BK/97

2000 series On-ear wireless headphones

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 3.1 MB
  • 3 April 2025

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 647.1 kB
  • 18 November 2024

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