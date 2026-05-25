2 year warranty
TAE2000PP/97
Available in
Feel the beat, love the fit
Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.
Comfort earbuds
In-line control
USB-C connector
Rich bass with crisp sound
Compact for wearing comfort, enjoy all-day listening comfort.
What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from in-ear that fit just right.
These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.
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