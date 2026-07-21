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2 year warranty
Digital Photo Album
Discontinued
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SPH8608/12
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (2)
Is the LCD screen of Philips photoframe touch-enabled?
How to clean the screen of my Philips PhotoFrame?
Why is there a vertical white line in the middle of photos displayed in slideshow mode?
Cannot copy or delete files on my Philips photoframe