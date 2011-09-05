2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPH8608/12
Rediscover the magic of sharing stories
With a Photo Album, you can rediscover the magic of sharing stories. It's got the power to make someone laugh, cringe, cry or smile -without saying a single word. So go on…pick it up, pass it around.
20.3cm (8")
Touch border control
A timer turns PhotoFrame on and off at the hours you select, reducing energy consumption for the sake of our environment saving up to one third of your PhotoFrame energy costs.
This battery charging dock doubles as a stand as well as a battery charging station. Once fully charged, the frame's built-in battery is good for 2 hours of cordless sharing of photos.
Philips PhotoAlbums are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability.
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