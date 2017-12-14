2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHS3300WT/10
Extra bass
Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.
15mm drivers/open-back
Earhook
Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Aash
14/12/2017
United Kingdom
Best buy ever
I really love these ear phones. They are very smooth over the ears and fit so well. The sound is great and design is flawless. Have been using these for couple years now and could not have asked for better.
This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones
This review was made for SHS3300BK Headphones
TimTimYimTim
05/02/2017
United Kingdom
Comfortable but not robust
I've bought these headphones many times. The fit is perfect, very comfortable. The sound is good. However they do not last very long. There is insufficient protection at the end of the cables, so whenever it flexes it damages the cable inside. After a few months of heavy use one or both ears stop working.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHS3300WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHS3300WT Headphones