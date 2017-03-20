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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Sports headphones

SHQ3300OR/00

1

| (2) Reviews

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Earhook

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

20/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Terrible sound

Good design for a pair of running headphones but sound quality was awful; no bass at all just treble. Wore them once then took back for a refund

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

14/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

NO BASS

JUST CAN'T BELIEVE THEY SOUND SO POOR. I THREW THEM IN THE BIN. YES I VIDEOED ME DOING THAT AND BIN LORRY TAKING THEM AWAY - BUT I CAN'T UPLOAD THAT PART BECAUSE IT HAS THE PEOPLE COLLECTING IT AND VEHICLE REGISTRATION - BUT IT'S A LAUGH FOR MY MATES WHO TOLD ME THEY'RE RUBBISH. YES FRIENDS. THEY'RE IN WITH THE RUBBISH.

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.