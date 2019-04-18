2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2000/97
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
3.1
of 5
7
Reviews
Tomtom
18/04/2019
South Africa
Excellent
Excellent product. Unfortunately, seems its no longer available. Please get it it back.
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
SoundMaster
17/05/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
My favourite headphones are Philips SPH 2000 and SPH 2500. First one is coloured black and have 2m cable. Second have 6m cable with volume regulation. SPH 2500 is coloured silver. Otherwise they are the same. Both have amazing frequency response when it is critical: Highs and Lows. That is the reason why even bad audio source can sound great trough this headphones. Wearing on head is pleasant and without fatique. And special advantage is very affordable price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
GeorgeThemba
13/01/2018
South Africa
Big but not powerful enough
Output could use some enhancement, headphones not ideal at all for the outdoors, let the size not fool you.
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones