2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL5005WT/00
For the love of music
These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying
32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
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