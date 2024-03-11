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2 year warranty

All series

Headphones

Discontinued

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Headphones

SHL3160WT/00

Headphones

Discontinued

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Available in

Black
Black
Red
Red
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 391.5 kB
  • 11 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

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