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2 year warranty
All series
Headphones
Discontinued
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SHL3160WT/00
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All (3)
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
I cannot use my Philips headphones during a call