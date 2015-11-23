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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3160RD/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dynamic and solid bass

This DJ inspired headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

DJ style monitoring headphones

Dynamic and solid bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

compact, fold flat design for easy storage on the go

Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

23/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well judged sound from inexpensive headphones

The sound quality from these lightweight headphones is better than expected. Overall, the balance is on the warm side, but not excessively so. The midrange is smooth and well detailed and the bass is well extended. The treble, unlike many headphones in this price range, is not over-emphasised and is smoothly extended when present in the signal. These are ideal headphones to use when travelling and with good quality portable audio sources. They are also quite comfortable.

This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones

This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones

11/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good but could improve

These headphones are very comfy on the ears however, the headband catches onto hair. The sound quality is great for the price of 10 pounds but after 7 months the right one stopped working.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones

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