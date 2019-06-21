2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3060BK/00
Clear and powerful bass
This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Beast1492
21/06/2019
South Africa
this is great for budget gamers or budget dj's
the best headphones ive ever used and for this price you cant skip it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Domiboggy
12/09/2015
United Kingdom
Amazing!!
This product surprised me a lot! I bought the headphones because I needed some new cheap ones and I found these. I was expecting an aright set of headphones, but when I tried them on, it was like I was wearing a set of £100 headphones. They cancel out noise extremely well, even though they aren't suppose to be. A product well bought!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
dj67
18/01/2018
United Kingdom
Good Headphones
Very comfortable to wear, folds away neatly, looks nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones