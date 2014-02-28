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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3555BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Big beats, pumping bass

Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

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Compact design

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Technical Specifications

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