Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food makers & tableware
All series
Philips Avent Avent travel feeding set 6m+
Discontinued
Support
SCF724/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (2)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you